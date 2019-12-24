Hero's Café gives awards

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Angelita Shannahan
Text and photos by Jerry Pickard

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019 Lynnwood's Hero's Café, a Veterans Support Group, held its monthly meeting.

Meetings start at 9am and last until 1pm with announcements and awards at 10am and lunch at 11:30am.

Meetings are held at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood at 4710 196th St SW next to Applebees.

After the Flag Salute Angelita Shannahan led the singing of The National Anthem and Christmas carols.

Jana Phillips
Jana Phillips, Volunteer Services Coordinator of Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, explained what her company does and made a presentation to the Hero's Café. 

After the presentation, an Ambassador For Peace Medal, A South Korean medal, was presented to Deanna Foote and her daughter representing her Grandfather, Korean war veteran Robert Lord.

Deanna Foot and daughter

Gina Israel
Next, Gina Israel was presented with an Ambassador For Peace Award for her Korean War Veteran Grandfather Rosendo Luna Sr.

Debbie Marks
Debbie Marks presented to Gary Walderman pictures of her uncle Ronald Marks Sgt. USMC, and Robert Marks, Vietnam war veteran.  The pictures will be hung in the Northwest Veterans Museum in Lynnwood.
Larry Campanero

Gary Walderman presented a Thank You Plaque to Larry Campanero for hosting the October 19 Hero's Café meeting 

Donna Padello

Lastly, our Bakers Angel Donna Padello, who makes cookies and pastries for the Hero's Café every month was presented with a check for $400 for her efforts to support our veterans.

Following awards and presentations, attendees were served a lunch of chili dogs, vegetable dips, condiments, and the monthly Birthday Cake to celebrate those with December birthdays.



