Hero's Café gives awards
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
|Angelita Shannahan
On Tuesday, December 17, 2019 Lynnwood's Hero's Café, a Veterans Support Group, held its monthly meeting.
Meetings start at 9am and last until 1pm with announcements and awards at 10am and lunch at 11:30am.
Meetings are held at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood at 4710 196th St SW next to Applebees.
After the Flag Salute Angelita Shannahan led the singing of The National Anthem and Christmas carols.
|Jana Phillips
|Deanna Foot and daughter
|Gina Israel
|Debbie Marks
|Larry Campanero
Gary Walderman presented a Thank You Plaque to Larry Campanero for hosting the October 19 Hero's Café meeting
|Donna Padello
Lastly, our Bakers Angel Donna Padello, who makes cookies and pastries for the Hero's Café every month was presented with a check for $400 for her efforts to support our veterans.
Following awards and presentations, attendees were served a lunch of chili dogs, vegetable dips, condiments, and the monthly Birthday Cake to celebrate those with December birthdays.
0 comments:
Post a Comment