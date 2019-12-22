Lake Forest Park: Republic Services schedule revised for weeks of December 23 and 30, 2019

Republic Services in LFP





The Republic Services collection schedule in Lake Forest Park is revised for the weeks of December 23 and 30, 2019.

Customers with a Wednesday pick-up schedule are advised to put their carts out on Thursday.

Customers with a Thursday pick-up are advised to put their carts out on Friday.

Customers with a Friday pick-up are advised to put their carts out on Saturday. Please place cans out by 6:00 a.m.

The regular collection schedule resumes Monday, January 6, 2020. Please note the Republic Services administrative offices are also closed on December 25 and January 1. The regular collection schedule resumes Monday, January 6, 2020. Please note the Republic Services administrative offices are also closed on December 25 and January 1.













There is no collection on Christmas Day, December 25, or New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020.Service will run one day behind both of these weeks, beginning with services scheduled for the holidays.