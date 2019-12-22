Photo: Otter with mouth full

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Photo by Martin DeGrazia


This Ronald Bog otter is not even concerned about the proximity of the photographer - he just keeps munching on the fish he caught.

He either thinks the photog is a friend or figures he can take him in a fair fight, but he's calm, relaxed and chowing down on his fish.

Fresh water otters are apparently in every stream and body of water in the area, but they are normally very elusive and only people who live at water's edge ever get to see them.




Posted by DKH at 2:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  