Photo: Otter with mouth full

Photo by Martin DeGrazia





He either thinks the photog is a friend or figures he can take him in a fair fight, but he's calm, relaxed and chowing down on his fish.





Fresh water otters are apparently in every stream and body of water in the area, but they are normally very elusive and only people who live at water's edge ever get to see them.

















This Ronald Bog otter is not even concerned about the proximity of the photographer - he just keeps munching on the fish he caught.