Sandbags and sand available at Hamlin Park / Help keep the drains clear

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





If you would like to report a standing water/flooding situation, call 206-801-2700 or report online through the SeeClickFix app or our website at shorelinewa.gov/servicerequest

Please do not remove the grates from the drains, as this creates a hazard and does not unclog the system. Instead, rake or blow leaves away from the drain (not into the street).

As the rain continues today, ground saturation levels are high. We've received multiple reports of standing water and are responding as quickly as possible.If you see a drain that is clogged with leaves and feel safe in clearing it, please do.We have a free, self-fill sandbag station for residents available at Hamlin Park in the first parking lot on the left as you enter from 15th Ave NE.It is available 24 hours a day. Empty bags are in the trash can next to the sand pile. Please take only what you need.The City works to keep drains clear, but with close to 1,800 in town, we could use your help by making sure your storm drains are clear near your home.NEVER try to clear a storm drain or culvert if there is moving water greater than knee deep, and always be wary of traffic when working near a roadway.Wet leaves are surprisingly heavy, so be careful not to overexert yourself. Debris from storm drains should be placed in yard waste containers.If flooding is severe, or you find evidence of dumping, please