Ten Years Ago: Information sessions about the bond proposed to rebuild the high schools

The Shoreline City Council saw the election of three new members, with Keith McGlashan being the only incumbent councilmember in four years to be re-elected.





The three local Rotary clubs (Shoreline breakfast, Shoreline lunch, Lake Forest Park) banded together to buy a full-color dictionary for every third-grader in Shoreline Schools.













Now that construction is complete for Shorewood and Shorecrest High Schools, it's startling to see what a long process it was.In December of 2009, the Shoreline School District, which had been planning the new high schools since design work was funded by a 2006 bond, were ready to start showing all the details to the public ahead of the February election.Nine meetings were announced but there were at least two dozen, as school administrators talked to every group they could find in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.The special election scheduled for February 9, 2010 was a big one for the school district. In addition to building two new high schools, they were asking for a four year renewal of the maintenance and operation levy, and a four year capital levy for technology purchase and support.All of the measures passed.In other December 2009 news, Bob Ferguson was unopposed in his re-election to the King County Council and talking about running for State Attorney General.Shoreline was asking citizens to vote on an environmental slogan, with these choices: