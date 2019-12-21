Historic Flight Museum docent to speak at American Legion Post 227 meeting

The American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020. A meet and greet starts at 6:30pm and the program starts at 7:00pm. Both veterans and the public at large are invited and welcome to attend.

The meeting will be held at Post 227, located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155. [Behind Goodwill @ NE 145th St and 15th Ave NE]

Guest speaker will be Al Ramos, Docent at the Historic Flight Foundation Museum. He will talk about the historic planes still flying at the museum at Paine Field, such as planes flown in the Battle of Britain, D-Day and Korea. 

He will also speak to museum presentations and forums conducted during the course of a year, There will be the opportunity for questions after the presentation. You don’t want to miss this informative and interesting presentation.

A brief intermission for refreshments after the talk will allow visitors to depart. Post 227 members are urged to stay for the post meeting that will follow the intermission. We hope to see you at the meeting.

While you are at the meeting, you can check out the Post Library that includes a large collection of military related books, video tapes and DVDs. Any of these can be checked out, used and returned by post members and community without charge.


