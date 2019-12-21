Historic Flight Museum docent to speak at American Legion Post 227 meeting

While you are at the meeting, you can check out the Post Library that includes a large collection of military related books, video tapes and DVDs. Any of these can be checked out, used and returned by post members and community without charge.







He will also speak to museum presentations and forums conducted during the course of a year, There will be the opportunity for questions after the presentation. You don’t want to miss this informative and interesting presentation.A brief intermission for refreshments after the talk will allow visitors to depart. Post 227 members are urged to stay for the post meeting that will follow the intermission. We hope to see you at the meeting.