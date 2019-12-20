Bike / pedestrian bridge to connect North Seattle Community College to Northgate Transit Station

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will oversee construction of a bicycle / pedestrian bridge in 2020 to connect North Seattle Community College to the new Northgate Transit station, over I-5.













The bridge will be 16 feet wide, and 1900 feet long. It will connect to a trail by the college and touch down on 1st Ave NE on a multi use path near the transit station.Historically, it will reunite a neighborhood divided decades ago when I-5 cut through. When complete, the bridge will help connect the neighborhood’s thriving job and retail centers with the rest of the city and region.Construction is expected to begin early 2020, and to be complete in fall 2021, prior to the opening of the Link light rail station in September 2021.