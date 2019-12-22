Through December at Red Sky: Artist Jamee Linton-Kelly

Artist Jamee Linton-Kelly













Jamee has exhibited her work in venues in both the United States and Europe including: Paris, London, Dublin, Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, and New York.





Her work has received special attention in a number of publications including: The New American Paintings, Picture Perfect, The Atlanta Magazine, The Portrait of Portland Magazine, and The Oregon Home Magazine.





Her paintings have also been featured on HGTV's "Deserving Design". Jamee was also nominated for the 2011 Contemporary Northwest Art Award through the Portland Art Museum.





Jamee currently resides in the beautiful, sometimes rainy, city of Kenmore, WA.





Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.





ARTIST STATEMENT



My artwork is a journey through my life and experiences. Each painting is a balance between planning and spontaneity. Like the tide this balance ebbs and flows from one extreme to the other. I allow each piece to create it's own path even if it strays from my initial vision.





Natural elements are by far one of my truest inspirations. I love the moods that nature provides and I capitalize on this in my work. Color is also a huge love and source of inspiration. I love how the use of color and color combinations can create feelings and energy flow within a piece.



My landscapes are an impression of the world around us and while they have specific natural and regional influences they are rarely a replication of an existing scene. I draw upon the fundamentals of art and design and the emotions conjured during the artistic process to turn these images that exist in my mind into something real.



I am attracted to scenes that draw me in and offer a place for my mind to rest. It is my hope that my paintings offer this to the viewer as well. That they remind you of somewhere you have been or want to go and that they provide a meditative escape.







