Invitation to Christmas Eve service at Shoreline United Methodist Church





SHORELINE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH





Shoreline

(The little church on the corner of 145 NE St and 25th Avenue NE)













We would like to invite you to our Christmas Eve Service. It is night of Joy and Celebration. Fellowship time with cookies and beverages will start at 6:00pm.A service will follow at 7:00pm. The service will include music by various members of our congregation as well as a special presentation from the youth of our church. Bring your family and friends to enjoy this special night with us.