Invitation to Christmas Eve service at Shoreline United Methodist Church

Monday, December 23, 2019


SHORELINE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Shoreline
(The little church on the corner of 145 NE St and 25th Avenue NE)


We would like to invite you to our Christmas Eve Service. It is night of Joy and Celebration. Fellowship time with cookies and beverages will start at 6:00pm.

A service will follow at 7:00pm. The service will include music by various members of our congregation as well as a special presentation from the youth of our church. Bring your family and friends to enjoy this special night with us.



Posted by DKH at 2:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  