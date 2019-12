Olympic Fly Fishers to hear from Ryan Smith of Avid Angler

Ryan Smith will speak at the Jan 14

meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers

Photo courtesy Avid Angler





The social hour begins at 6pm, followed by dinner at 6:45pm. Our speaker will be will be Ryan Smith, guide and managing owner of the Avid Angler fly fishing shop located in Town Center, Lake Forest Park.He will speak about lesser known stream and lake fishing opportunities in the area.There will also be a brief business meeting and raffle.There is no cost for attending the meeting. Dinner is $20.GUESTS ARE WELCOME.