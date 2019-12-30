Olympic Fly Fishers to hear from Ryan Smith of Avid Angler
Monday, December 30, 2019
|Ryan Smith will speak at the Jan 14
meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers
Photo courtesy Avid Angler
The January meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace.
The social hour begins at 6pm, followed by dinner at 6:45pm. Our speaker will be will be Ryan Smith, guide and managing owner of the Avid Angler fly fishing shop located in Town Center, Lake Forest Park.
He will speak about lesser known stream and lake fishing opportunities in the area.
There will also be a brief business meeting and raffle.
There is no cost for attending the meeting. Dinner is $20.
GUESTS ARE WELCOME.
