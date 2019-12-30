New Year's Day sale at Third Place Books and new authors on the weekend

And two newly published books - a psychological thriller and a spiritual transformation, presented by their authors.

Third Place Books, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, LFP.

How far would you go to find the truth about your husband? The Wives is an engrossing psychological thriller from bestselling Seattle author Tarryn Fisher.

No one knows you like you, no one can reach you like you, and your life is your gift to behold. Internal Journeys is about finding your true colors in life and vibrating to their frequencies, and about learning to love yourself so that you can love others.