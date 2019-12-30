New Year's Day sale at Third Place Books and new authors on the weekend
Monday, December 30, 2019
Wednesday, January 1, 2020 New Year’s Day Sale at Third Place Books. Get 20% off all books and merchandise at Third Place Books, this day only.
And two newly published books - a psychological thriller and a spiritual transformation, presented by their authors.
Third Place Books, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, LFP.
Saturday, January 4 at 6pm
Tarryn Fisher
The Wives
How far would you go to find the truth about your husband? The Wives is an engrossing psychological thriller from bestselling Seattle author Tarryn Fisher.
Sunday, January 5 at 6pm
Kellie J. Wright
Internal Journeys: A Spiritual Transformation
No one knows you like you, no one can reach you like you, and your life is your gift to behold. Internal Journeys is about finding your true colors in life and vibrating to their frequencies, and about learning to love yourself so that you can love others.
