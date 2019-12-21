Package thief caught in sting operation in Shoreline

Pierre La Rose. KCSO Public Engagement Officer, reports that last week, deputies assisted the USPS in an undercover operation in Shoreline and were able to make an arrest.





The suspect stole what she thought was an iPad Pro, but was actually a decoy package containing a GPS tracker.









During the arrest, deputies found credit cards, checks, a social security card, and a driver's license belonging to another person, along with a container containing heroin and drug paraphernalia. The suspect had outstanding warrants for mail/identity theft, and was booked for theft (2nd degree) for the recent incident.

The operation was executed in cooperation with the U.S. Postal Service, and teamwork by deputies, officers, and detectives. The package was traced to a business in the 15000 block of Aurora Ave. N, and the suspect was found with the opened box.The operation was executed in cooperation with the U.S. Postal Service, and teamwork by deputies, officers, and detectives.











