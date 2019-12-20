Impeachment rallies draw local crowds

If local events are any gauge, there were probably twice that many, as the official MoveOn site doesn't include all the local events that are being reported today on Facebook.





According to the MoveOn.org site



Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution — and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.

Local residents attended rallies in Edmonds at Westgate, which reported the largest crowds.





Others went to Lynnwood.





The organizer of the Bothell rally is a Lake Forest Park resident, Hallie Condit, who said that it included people from LFP and Shoreline.



Hallie said,



"I was delighted that over 150 people turned out for our impeachment rally!



"The crowd and the cars driving by were very enthusiastic!



"It was very noisy .... honking cars, and we were loudly chanting impeachment and anti Trump slogans.



"These smaller, local rallies are important. We are taking our message to where people live."









