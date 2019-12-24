Christmas morning run for Running Club
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Join Us For A Run Christmas Morning 8:00am.Richmond Beach Start.
Christmas morning we will have a run in our old stomping grounds, Richmond Beach.
Meet at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church parking lot at 8am - 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline 98177.
Route here
Coffee at the Richmond Beach Coffee Company afterwards -1442 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline 98177
