LFP Rotary celebrates the holidays with a presentation from the Mayor

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Rotary Club of LFP with Mayor Jeff Johnson
(back row, center)


From the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park after their December 18 meeting

Thank you Mayor Jeff for keeping us totally entertained while you told us tales of LFP.
Check it out... a city administrator, 2 LFP city council persons, our police chief and of course, our fun Mayor.

And the president of NUHSA and other community activists!






