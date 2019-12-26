LFP Rotary celebrates the holidays with a presentation from the Mayor
Thursday, December 26, 2019
|Rotary Club of LFP with Mayor Jeff Johnson
(back row, center)
From the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park after their December 18 meeting
Thank you Mayor Jeff for keeping us totally entertained while you told us tales of LFP.
Check it out... a city administrator, 2 LFP city council persons, our police chief and of course, our fun Mayor.
And the president of NUHSA and other community activists!
