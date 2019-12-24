North City Bistro taking some time off - but not much
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
The North City Bistro and Wine Shop will take some rare breaks for Christmas.
They will be closed December 24th and 25th, and then open December 26th, for a QuieThursday, with no music.
They will then be closed from December 29th through January 9th, for vacation.
Friday December 27th
Tickets for the Lavon Hardison Quartet show are available here
They will play from 8:00-10:30 for $15 Cover, and tickets are available until Thursday evening, at the link above. Award winning vocalist LaVon Hardison weaves an evening of eclectic and compelling arrangements of jazz standards, originals and popular songs. Expect the unexpected.
Saturday December 28th
Tickets for the Magic Circle show are available here
We look forward to a Wonderful evening of World Music, when Jeff Busch, along with Dino Latino on bass, Julio Jauregui on piano, Ted Dortch on Sax, Jerome Smith on Brass and Frank Anderson on percussion and vocals, all join forces as Magic Circle.
Magic Circle plays an infectious variety of celebratory jazz from S. Africa, Brazil, the Caribbean and US! They will play from 8:00-10:30 for $15 Cover, and tickets are available at the link above, until Friday evening. This show is over 1/2 sold out,so please buy your tickets, and make reservations soon, as this will be our last show until Friday Jan 10!
And after their vacation, the weekend has shows:
Friday January 10th
Tickets for the Michael Shrieve's Spellbinder show are available here, however they are nearly sold out.
Saturday January 11th
Tickets for the Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto show will be available here by Tuesday afternoon.
Remember - you need tickets AND reservations.
Besides a wall of wines, the Bistro serves delicious Small Plates - and the ambiance is delightful. They are All Ages all the time.
