North City Bistro taking some time off - but not much













They will be closed December 24th and 25th, and then open December 26th, for a QuieThursday, with no music.













They will then be closed from December 29th through January 9th, for vacation.













Magic Circle plays an infectious variety of celebratory jazz from S. Africa, Brazil, the Caribbean and US! They will play from 8:00-10:30 for $15 Cover, and tickets are available at the link above, until Friday evening. This show is over 1/2 sold out,so please buy your tickets, and make reservations soon, as this will be our last show until Friday Jan 10!











And after their vacation, the weekend has shows:



Friday January 10th

Tickets for the Michael Shrieve's Spellbinder show are available however they are nearly sold out.



Saturday January 11th

Tickets for the Michael Shrieve's Spellbinder show are available here Tickets for the Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto show will be available here by Tuesday afternoon.

Remember - you need tickets AND reservations. Besides a wall of wines, the Bistro serves delicious Small Plates - and the ambiance is delightful. They are All Ages all the time.





