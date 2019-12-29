Arcane Comics hosts Board Game Nights twice a month in Shoreline

Arcane Comics is hosting a bimonthly Board Game Night at their shop in Shoreline on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month from 2-6pm!





In January: January 11 and January 25, 2020.









During Board Game Night, ALL board games and gaming supplies purchased in-store will be 15% OFF! (excludes Magic and Pokémon cards)



Snacks and beverages will be available to purchase as well!

Arcane Comics in Parkwood Plaza, 15202 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133





There are a lot of games on hand to demo or play, including a library of over 100 items, but also plenty of space to bring in your own to play or share.