Wrestling: A stress filled night for Shorewood team

It was another stress filled night for the Shorewood wrestling team on Tuesday as they defeated the Chargers of Marysville-Getchell 39-36.

The match began with the heavyweights and points were at a premium. The score was tied 1-1 going into sudden death overtime where a mistimed throw by Shorewood's Taejin Thongdee gave Getchell a takedown and an early 3-0 lead in the team score.





A pair of forfeits and a narrow 2-1 victory at 120 pounds allowed the Chargers to pull ahead 18-0. At 126 pounds Shorewood's Kai Layton returned to the varsity line-up after missing the past week due to illness and pinned his opponent to get Shorewood on the board.





Two matches later, at 138 pounds, Aidan Jung needed just 44 seconds for the pin. Jung was the first of five straight Thunderbirds to emerge victorious as Shorewood grabbed a 33-24 advantage.





A loss at 182 pounds left Shorewood with just a three point lead with two matches to go. Freshman Hunter Tibodeau responded to the challenge as he gave Shorewood an insurmountable lead with his seventh pin in his last seven matches.



Shorewood wrestles next this Saturday at the Barry Knott Classic hosted by Nathan Hale High School. Wrestling begins at 10am.



Shorewood 39 - Marysville-Getchell 36

@ Shorewood High School



106: Omar Salcedo MG win by forfeit

113: Igor Shabalov MG win by forfeit

120: Jacob Steele MG dec. Quincy Laflin 2-1

126: Kai Layton SW pinned Taylor Herridge 1:07

132: Cody Mitchell MG pinned Isaac Van Horn 2:54

138: Aidan Jung SW pinned Joel Foster 0:44

145: Curt Tanaka SW pinned TJ Schweitzberger 1:39

152: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Landon Weil 0:28

160: Devin Leach SW dec. Jesus Cabadas 2-0

170: Cole Becker SW pinned Chris Bonner 5:14

182: Anatoliy Bay MG pinned Max Null 3:14

195: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Caleb Blonk 5:07

220: Cheron Smith MG pinned Isaac Kabuchi 0:55

*285: Erick Duenes MG dec. Taejin Thongdee 3-1 OT



Shorewood Record: 0-0 WESCO South, 4-0 Overall



--Clark Norton











