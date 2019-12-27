Flags at half-staff Monday for Deputy Cooper Dyson

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson, 25, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Monday, December 30, 2019.





Deputy Dyson died in the line of duty when his patrol car crashed while on his way to back up other officers on an urgent domestic violence call.



Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, December 30, 2019.



Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



On Monday, December 30, 2019, a procession will begin at 11:00am, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s main gate, heading north, exiting onto South Tacoma Way, then east on 26th Street, and ending at the Tacoma Dome on “D” Street.





A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm at the Tacoma Dome. The public is invited to attend the service.



Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.












