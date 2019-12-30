Vehicle emissions testing program ends Dec 31

Emission testing facility



After 38 years, Washington’s emission check program ends December 31, 2019.





After this time, vehicle owners will no longer be required to have their vehicle’s emissions tested before renewing their registration.



Why is the program ending?



Air quality in Washington is much cleaner than when the program began in 1982, and every community in our state currently meets all federal air quality standards.









Even without a testing requirement, it remains illegal in Washington to drive a vehicle with modified emissions controls, and drivers can be ticketed if their vehicle smokes or poses a threat to public health.



The end of the testing program will have little effect on Washington's efforts to fight climate change. The testing program was always aimed at toxic forms of air pollution like carbon monoxide, rather than the carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that are the primary drivers of climate change. The combination of the testing program, advances in vehicle technology, and improved motor fuels have led to significant reductions in transportation-related air pollution.



Closing the program will affect about 180 people statewide that work for Applus, a contractor that operates the testing stations for the state, and a dozen employees at Ecology, plus several independent testing stations and certified repair facilities. Applus and Ecology have been working with their staff members to help them prepare for the shutdown, and find other positions when possible.















