Friday afternoon at the movies: Jan 3 at Senior Center



In partnership with Scarecrow Video come and enjoy Tim’s Vermeer, a 2013 film. (See what



In partnership with Scarecrow Video come and enjoy, a 2013 film. (See what Wikipedia has to say about the documentary)

Inventor Tim Jenison seeks to understand the painting techniques used by 17th century Dutch Master Johannesburg Vermeer. How did he achieve such photographic realism in his paintings?



New movie time is 1:00pm and will be held in the Bridge Room. A $2.00 donation is suggested. The film is 80 minutes in length.





The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center is located in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE. 206-365-1536.















Coming Up for Friday Afternoon at the Movies, January 3,2020 at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center