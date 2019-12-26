Live and Local for Saturday December 28, 2019
Thursday, December 26, 2019
There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.
All have great local bands and entertainment!
This Saturday, December 28, 2019 here's what's happening:
GRINDERS
This is the last day for live music at Grinders
The Silver Tongued Devils - 8-10:30pm - $10 cover
Reservations highly recommended: call 206-542-0627.
19811 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133
Reservations highly recommended: call 206-542-0627.
19811 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133
The Silver Tongued Devils comprises an A-List of internationally-known musicians, all of whom happen to live in Seattle: Pat Hues, organ; Ben Smith, drums; Tim Scott, bass; John Hanford, guitar; and Tom Collier, vibes.
Their members have played with such artists as Barbara Streisand, Steely Dan, Frank Zappa, Heart, The Pointer Sisters, and The Carpenters. Their specialty is 60s, 70s, and 80s Rhythm and Blues, Soul, Jazz, and Rock and Roll.
Grinders will no longer offer live music at their restaurant after this performance.
|The Coastals at Lake Trail Taproom in Kenmore
LAKE TRAIL TAPROOMAT 192 BREWERY
The Coastals - no cover - 8pm to 11pm
7324 NE 175th St Ste F, Kenmore
A local Pop Punk Seattle Band, The Coastals, will take the stage at our Lake Trail Taproom in Kenmore this Saturday Night.
A local Pop Punk Seattle Band, The Coastals, will take the stage at our Lake Trail Taproom in Kenmore this Saturday Night.
Enjoy the very energetic performance by The Coastals.
They call themselves indie surf rock.
Lake Trail Taproom has live music most Saturdays. They also have Taco Tuesday, Wednesday trivia, open mic Sunday.
NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP
Magic Circle - SORRY - the show is totally sold out and they are booked to capacity!
North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155,
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website to check shows in 2020 - they are taking vacation until Friday January 9, 2020. See previous article.
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
|Purple Passion Jazz Band at rehearsal
THIRD PLACE COMMONS
Purple Passion Jazz Band - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Purple Passion Jazz Band - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Rainbow City Orchestra's LGBTQ Big Band is here to jazz up the holiday season and keep your energy high right on through to the New Year!
We bring the great songs of the swing era to life, from instrumental swing of the late '20s to vocal hits from the famous big bands of the postwar era and beyond. More than making music, though, we love to bring people to their feet and onto the dance floor. Whether our audience is a group of expert Lindy Hoppers or couples just struggling to stay off each others' toes, we're happiest when people are caught up in the joy of dancing.
Thanks to sponsor Merlone Geier, Third Place Commons has free music every Friday and Saturday.
|Big Dog Revue
AURORA BOREALIS
Big Dog Revue - 8:30pm - $10 cover - 21+ Get tickets
Big Dog Revue - 8:30pm - $10 cover - 21+ Get tickets
The Aurora Borealis 16708 Aurora Ave N, 206-629-5744.
THE DOG SCOOP: All members of BIG DOG REVUE are Seattle area natives and have performed in several groups, including: Dix Delux, Sparky and the Starfires, Merrilee and the Turnabouts, Page Boys, Barney Armstrong Revue, Jerry Andel, Charlie and The Tunas, Glen Campbell, Tommy James and Shondells.
Their “kick-butt” get down and dance music spans three decades including hits by established artists like Van Morrison, Earth, Wind and Fire, Delbert McClinton, Tower Of Power, Wilson Pickett, James Brown, Otis Redding, Rick James, Ray Charles, Sam and Dave, Isley Brothers, Al Green, Eric Clapton, Temptations, Hall and Oates, and more!
DARRELL'S TAVERN
THE WRECK'D, BEEF SUPREME, BORK LAZER, THE SKY RAINED HEROS, GUEST
THE WRECK'D, BEEF SUPREME, BORK LAZER, THE SKY RAINED HEROS, GUEST
9pm – 1am - $8 cover - 21+
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool.
EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE
Michael Good - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326
A seasoned professional, Michael has decades of performing experience in numerous locations and venues throughout the Pacific Northwest.
He is currently working on an upcoming album of original compositions at the renowned London Bridge Studio in Shoreline, WA.
“I believe it’s about the music- the love of music. Just so happens it’s on a guitar.
MUSIC IN SHORELINE
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
0 comments:
Post a Comment