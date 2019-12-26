Live and Local for Saturday December 28, 2019

There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.



All have great local bands and entertainment!



This Saturday, December 28, 2019 here's what's happening:

This is the last day for live music at Grinders







Reservations highly recommended: call 206-542-0627.



19811 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133



The Silver Tongued Devils comprises an A-List of internationally-known musicians, all of whom happen to live in Seattle: Pat Hues, organ; Ben Smith, drums; Tim Scott, bass; John Hanford, guitar; and Tom Collier, vibes.

Their members have played with such artists as Barbara Streisand, Steely Dan, Frank Zappa, Heart, The Pointer Sisters, and The Carpenters. Their specialty is 60s, 70s, and 80s Rhythm and Blues, Soul, Jazz, and Rock and Roll.

Grinders will no longer offer live music at their restaurant after this performance.



The Silver Tongued Devils - 8-10:30pm - $10 cover





The Coastals - no cover - 8pm to 11pm





7324 NE 175th St Ste F, Kenmore



A local Pop Punk Seattle Band, The Coastals, will take the stage at our Lake Trail Taproom in Kenmore this Saturday Night.





Enjoy the very energetic performance by The Coastals.





They call themselves indie surf rock.





Lake Trail Taproom has live music most Saturdays. They also have Taco Tuesday, Wednesday trivia, open mic Sunday.









NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP



Magic Circle - SORRY - the show is totally sold out and they are booked to capacity!



North City Bistro and Wine Shop,



Call 206-365-4447 or



Magic Circle - SORRY - the show is totally sold out and they are booked to capacity!

North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155

Call 206-365-4447 or go to website to check shows in 2020 - they are taking vacation until Friday January 9, 2020. See previous article

North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.









Purple Passion Jazz Band at rehearsal









Rainbow City Orchestra's LGBTQ Big Band is here to jazz up the holiday season and keep your energy high right on through to the New Year!





We bring the great songs of the swing era to life, from instrumental swing of the late '20s to vocal hits from the famous big bands of the postwar era and beyond. More than making music, though, we love to bring people to their feet and onto the dance floor. Whether our audience is a group of expert Lindy Hoppers or couples just struggling to stay off each others' toes, we're happiest when people are caught up in the joy of dancing.





Thanks to sponsor Merlone Geier, Third Place Commons has free music every Friday and Saturday.









Big Dog Revue









THE DOG SCOOP: All members of BIG DOG REVUE are Seattle area natives and have performed in several groups, including: Dix Delux, Sparky and the Starfires, Merrilee and the Turnabouts, Page Boys, Barney Armstrong Revue, Jerry Andel, Charlie and The Tunas, Glen Campbell, Tommy James and Shondells.



Their “kick-butt” get down and dance music spans three decades including hits by established artists like Van Morrison, Earth, Wind and Fire, Delbert McClinton, Tower Of Power, Wilson Pickett, James Brown, Otis Redding, Rick James, Ray Charles, Sam and Dave, Isley Brothers, Al Green, Eric Clapton, Temptations, Hall and Oates, and more!

The Borealis has events almost every night - sports, trivia, benefits, reunions, comedy, music.









DARRELL'S TAVERN



THE WRECK'D, BEEF SUPREME, BORK LAZER, THE SKY RAINED HEROS, GUEST









. 206-542-6688.



Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar. 9pm – 1am - $8 cover - 21+

Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N . 206-542-6688.





Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool.













EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE



- $7 cover - 8 - 10pm



17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155

Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326



Michael Good - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm

17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155

Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326

A seasoned professional, Michael has decades of performing experience in numerous locations and venues throughout the Pacific Northwest.





He is currently working on an upcoming album of original compositions at the renowned London Bridge Studio in Shoreline, WA.





“I believe it’s about the music- the love of music. Just so happens it’s on a guitar.



