Photos: 2019 Goodbye viaduct

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Photo courtesy WSDOT

They started at the southeast by getting rid of the ramps.





Photo courtesy King County TV





Buildings long-hidden by the viaduct were suddenly exposed.





Photo by Joe Brouwer

August 2019





We were so used to how much we loved the view from the viaduct that we forgot just how very ugly it was. The waterfront isn't done but this shot of the view for commuters driving off the ferry give an idea of life after the viaduct.

















They had begun demolition when Steve Robinson took this photo in February 2019.