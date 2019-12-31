Photos: 2019 Goodbye viaduct

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

They had begun demolition when Steve Robinson took this photo in February 2019.

Photo courtesy WSDOT

They started at the southeast by getting rid of the ramps.

Photo courtesy King County TV

Buildings long-hidden by the viaduct were suddenly exposed.

Photo by Joe Brouwer
August 2019

We were so used to how much we loved the view from the viaduct that we forgot just how very ugly it was. The waterfront isn't done but this shot of the view for commuters driving off the ferry give an idea of life after the viaduct.




Posted by DKH at 2:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  