Photos: 2019 Goodbye viaduct
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
They started at the southeast by getting rid of the ramps.
|Photo courtesy King County TV
Buildings long-hidden by the viaduct were suddenly exposed.
|Photo by Joe Brouwer
August 2019
We were so used to how much we loved the view from the viaduct that we forgot just how very ugly it was. The waterfront isn't done but this shot of the view for commuters driving off the ferry give an idea of life after the viaduct.
