Survey: do you ride Community Transit buses

Sunday, December 22, 2019
Do you ride the bus from Snohomish County to the University of Washington or downtown Seattle?
With Northgate Link set to open in 2021, Community Transit and Sound Transit are considering rerouting some bus routes to Northgate, where riders could transfer to Link light rail.
To learn more and provide your feedback, visit Northgate.participate.online and take the survey by December 31, 2019.
The survey is on the bright pink banner with the words "Share Your Feedback".
