Shoreline: Recology Christmas and New Years holiday collection schedule
Sunday, December 22, 2019
Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year.
- If your normal collection day is Wednesday, you will receive collection on Thursday, Dec 26.
- If your normal collection day is Thursday, you will receive collection on Friday, Dec 27.
- If your normal collection day is Friday, you will receive collection on Saturday, Dec 28.
Recology will collect one day later that week.
- If your normal collection day is Wednesday, you will receive collection on Thursday, Jan 2.
- If your normal collection day is Thursday, you will receive collection on Friday, Jan 3.
- If your normal collection day is Friday, you will receive collection on Saturday, Jan 4.
Happy Holidays from all of us at Recology King County!
