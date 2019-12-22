Shoreline: Recology Christmas and New Years holiday collection schedule

Service Reminder for Shoreline customers: Recology does not collect on Christmas Day. 

Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year. 
  • If your normal collection day is Wednesday, you will receive collection on Thursday, Dec 26. 
  • If your normal collection day is Thursday, you will receive collection on Friday, Dec 27. 
  • If your normal collection day is Friday, you will receive collection on Saturday, Dec 28.

Recology does not collect on New Years Day, which also falls on a Wednesday this year. 

Recology will collect one day later that week. 
  • If your normal collection day is Wednesday, you will receive collection on Thursday, Jan 2. 
  • If your normal collection day is Thursday, you will receive collection on Friday, Jan 3. 
  • If your normal collection day is Friday, you will receive collection on Saturday, Jan 4.
Questions? Contact us.

Happy Holidays from all of us at Recology King County!


