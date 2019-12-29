Letter to the Editor: Such a pleasure to read about the FC Shoreline soccer team
Sunday, December 29, 2019
It was such a pleasure to read about not only the successes of this team (We All Wore Blue) but also the diversity of the membership.
If only our local and national representatives would follow such a path. Imagine what could be achieved.
Many thanks to Emerson Robbins for telling us the story.
Jonelle Kemmerling
Shoreline
