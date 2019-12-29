Help Ridgecrest meet their Hopelink food drive goal

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association has organized a Holiday Food Drive for Hopelink, Shoreline's Food Bank, for 11 years.

This year, they raised the bar with the hopes of collecting 1,300 pounds of food.

With just 3 days left to go they still need to collect 369 pounds of non-perishable food.


Your help to reach the 1,300 goal is appreciated.

To make donating easy, there are two drop-off sites in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.

To make things even easier for you, at Cafe Aroma, you can just drive up to the order window - you don't even have to get out of your car - just hand your donation through the window.


