Help Ridgecrest meet their Hopelink food drive goal
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association has organized a Holiday Food Drive for Hopelink, Shoreline's Food Bank, for 11 years.
This year, they raised the bar with the hopes of collecting 1,300 pounds of food.
With just 3 days left to go they still need to collect 369 pounds of non-perishable food.
Your help to reach the 1,300 goal is appreciated.
To make donating easy, there are two drop-off sites in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.
- CAFE AROMA, 509 NE 165th, 6am - 6pm, open 7 days a week
- RIDGECREST PUBLIC HOUSE, 520 NE 165th, Mon-Wed 4pm-Midnight, Thurs-Sun 2pm-Midnight
To make things even easier for you, at Cafe Aroma, you can just drive up to the order window - you don't even have to get out of your car - just hand your donation through the window.
