Scam of the week: Email pretending to come from the minister of your church

Sunday, December 29, 2019

At least two Shoreline churches are reporting an email scam.

Church members receive an email purporting to come from the minister of their church. The "minister" tells them that a church member is in need of help and can they contribute?

The church member is asked to reply to the email (because the "minister's" phone is not working). Once hooked, they are asked to purchase a gift card and email the numbers to the "minister."



Posted by DKH at 1:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  