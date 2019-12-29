Scam of the week: Email pretending to come from the minister of your church
At least two Shoreline churches are reporting an email scam.
Church members receive an email purporting to come from the minister of their church. The "minister" tells them that a church member is in need of help and can they contribute?
The church member is asked to reply to the email (because the "minister's" phone is not working). Once hooked, they are asked to purchase a gift card and email the numbers to the "minister."
