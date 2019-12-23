







Using donations from the community and Target, 13 children were able to shop for their siblings, parents, and themselves for the holiday season at the Woodinville Target store.









Afterwards they went to Lake Forest Park for lunch and help in wrapping all the presents.





Robin Roat, LFP Rotary with LFP Chief Mike Hardan

and two very happy kids



Photos from Shoreline Police and LFP Rotary.





On Friday, December 20, 2019, Shoreline and Kenmore Deputies, along with Lake Forest Park Police Department Officers, Washington State Patrol Troopers, and the LFP Rotary participated in the shop-with-a-cop event.