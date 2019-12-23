Shop with a Cop

Monday, December 23, 2019


On Friday, December 20, 2019, Shoreline and Kenmore Deputies, along with Lake Forest Park Police Department Officers, Washington State Patrol Troopers, and the LFP Rotary participated in the shop-with-a-cop event. 



Using donations from the community and Target, 13 children were able to shop for their siblings, parents, and themselves for the holiday season at the Woodinville Target store.



Afterwards they went to Lake Forest Park for lunch and help in wrapping all the presents.

Robin Roat, LFP Rotary with LFP Chief Mike Hardan
and two very happy kids

Photos from Shoreline Police and LFP Rotary.



Posted by DKH at 3:45 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  