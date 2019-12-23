King county and Seattle join to create Regional Homelessness Authority

Monday, December 23, 2019

County Exec Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Durkan
shake hands after signing an Interlocal Agreement on
Homelessness
Photo courtesy King county


King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan have signed a ground breaking Interlocal Agreement approved by the Metropolitan King County Council, Regional Policy Committee, and the Seattle City Council creating a new King County Regional Homelessness Authority to oversee a coordinated and unified response to homelessness.

“We have created a new regional authority that will repair the fractured system of governance that currently exists, improve the coordination of both services and funding countywide, center people with lived experience in our deliberations, and give us our first real opportunity to reduce the unacceptable disproportionality of homelessness among communities of color,” said Executive Constantine.

