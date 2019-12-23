King county and Seattle join to create Regional Homelessness Authority
Monday, December 23, 2019
|County Exec Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Durkan
shake hands after signing an Interlocal Agreement on
Homelessness
Photo courtesy King county
“We have created a new regional authority that will repair the fractured system of governance that currently exists, improve the coordination of both services and funding countywide, center people with lived experience in our deliberations, and give us our first real opportunity to reduce the unacceptable disproportionality of homelessness among communities of color,” said Executive Constantine.
0 comments:
Post a Comment