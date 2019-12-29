No place to hide: troopers are out looking for impaired drivers this week

Troopers are patrolling this week

to look for impaired drivers before

this happens.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers will be out looking for impaired drivers this week in preparation for the New Year.





Patrols will be increased to include troopers brought out to supplement regularly assigned patrols.





WSP has partnered with five other states to form the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition.



Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona are working together to save lives by removing impaired drivers from all of our roadways.





The message is clear; A New Year but an old truth - There’s no safe place for impaired drivers to hide.



These extra patrols will include specially trained troopers to help identify and detect drug impaired drivers.





You can’t drive safely if you’re impaired. That’s why it’s illegal everywhere in America to drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, opioids, methamphetamines, or any potentially impairing drug–prescribed or over the counter.





There are many misconceptions about marijuana use, including “stories” that marijuana can’t impair you or that marijuana use can actually make you a safer driver. Several scientific studies indicate these assertions are false.

Driving while impaired by any substance—legal or illegal—puts you and others in harm’s way.

New Year's Eve may feel like the ultimate party night, but police will be alert throughout the region for alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers.



New Year's Eve may feel like the ultimate party night, but police will be alert throughout the region for alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers.

Many people choose to start the New Year with a New Year's Resolution. Let your first resolution for the New Year be to NOT drive impaired and to make sure that you and your loved ones get home safely.












