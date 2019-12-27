Photo: While you were sleeping..

Friday, December 27, 2019

Felix at Red Sky Gallery in LFP
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

While other kids were sleeping in the day after Christmas, Felix was out wandering through Red Sky Gallery with his mom, who is happy to encourage his interest in art. 

As stimulating and provocative as any museum, the gallery offers the work of nine local artists and also provides a variety of art classes.

The gallery, located in Lake Forest Park Town Center, is also available to rent as a space for special events. See their website.

