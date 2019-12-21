Lake Forest Park Garden Club members spent a chilly morning creating holiday wreaths

Saturday, December 21, 2019

Erica Bergman and friends

 By Cynthia Sheridan

Lake Forest Park Garden Club members and guests spent a recent chilly morning creating holiday wreaths from a large assortment of trimmed greenery.

Cynthia Sheridan


Wreath-making is a long time tradition of the group; this year they met at the home of club president Kim Schiff, who was willing to store the cumbersome equipment in her garage for the year.

Martha Clatterbaugh


The garden club is well known for its annual Secret Garden Tour.

Club members are drawn from all over north King County and Snohomish county; they meet monthly at the Lake Forest Park Commons.



