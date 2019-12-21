Lake Forest Park Garden Club members spent a chilly morning creating holiday wreaths
Saturday, December 21, 2019
|Erica Bergman and friends
By Cynthia Sheridan
Lake Forest Park Garden Club members and guests spent a recent chilly morning creating holiday wreaths from a large assortment of trimmed greenery.
|Cynthia Sheridan
Wreath-making is a long time tradition of the group; this year they met at the home of club president Kim Schiff, who was willing to store the cumbersome equipment in her garage for the year.
|Martha Clatterbaugh
The garden club is well known for its annual Secret Garden Tour.
Club members are drawn from all over north King County and Snohomish county; they meet monthly at the Lake Forest Park Commons.
0 comments:
Post a Comment