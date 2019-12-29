Visit a bilingual classroom at North Seattle French School open house Jan 15
North Seattle French School, a French immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school in Shoreline.
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:30am – 12:00pm. Shoreline Center, Wing F, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.
North Seattle French School invites you to an open house and tour of the school while class is in session. Come learn about our curriculum and the benefits of immersion and bilingual education, and see our faculty and students in action.
Families will also have the opportunity to meet current parents and teachers and talk about about the NSFS experience with those who have firsthand experience.
North Seattle French School is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year.
French language experience is NOT needed for students entering preschool or kindergarten.
North Seattle French School (NSFS), an independent preschool and elementary school, moved to the Shoreline Center in July of 2019. NSFS offers excellent academics, an engaged community of families, and a school-wide focus on social and emotional learning, all in a bilingual environment.
We believe that learning another language helps children grow into capable, independent thinkers who will contribute as global citizens of the future.
To RSVP, email office@northseattlefrenchschool.com
