Wrestling: Shorecrest High School takes 2nd Place at the Lynnwood Classic Tournament

Shorecrest wrestling team

Photo by Sean Rhodes

When asked about the team after the tournament, Officer stated "I am excited about the continuous improvement we are seeing with a lot of our wrestlers."

Shorecrest High School Wrestling had a good showing at the Lynnwood Classic Tournament on Saturday, December 21, 2019 and took second place as a team out of 14 other high school squads.Out of 11 participants, nine of the Shorecrest wrestlers placed in their individual brackets. Of those nine, seven wrestlers placed in the top three.Leading the pack were the seniors:is now a champion at the Lynnwood Classic Tournament four years in a row (2016, 113lb Champion; 2017, 113lb Champion, 2018, 132lb Champion, and 2019, 138lb Champion).took first place in the 160lb bracket., another talented Shorecrest Senior, took 1st place in the 170lb bracket.also racked up team points by taking 3rd place in the heavyweight bracket and the 220lb bracket (respectively).took 5th in a tough 152lb bracket., who just started the sport two years ago, wrestled two tough matches in the 195lb bracket.The underclassmen also had a good showing in Lynnwood:got some mat time in Lynnwood on Saturday and is showing steady improvement. Patenaude is a recent heavyweight recruit from the Shorecrest football team and has been making big strides practicing in the mat room with Glesener and Shultz., Sophomore, took 3rd after a close match with Jose Zamora Solorzano, a Junior at Mariner High School.also placed 3rd in the 120lb bracket after defeating James Zhen of Mariner High School.- 182lbs, got some good experience wrestling two tough matches at Lynnwood as well.Overall, this was a good development tournament for Shorecrest. It is obvious several of the returning seniors are starting to hit their stride and are ready for the next challenge.Bryan Officer, who recently took the Highlander Wrestling Head Coach position this year after serving as the assistant coach since 2012, believes the key to future success will be to bring the rest of the team up to speed and fill in the remaining gaps in the lineup at 106lbs, 126lbs and 132lbs.--Sean RhodesAssistant Wrestling Coach, Shorecrest High School113lbs: Thomas Rhodes (3rd Place)120lbs: Joseph Martinez (3rd Place)138lbs: Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (1st Place)*152lbs: Arthur Christopher (5th Place)160lbs: Trentyn Good (1st Place)170lbs: Ian Mortensen (1st Place)195lbs: Connor Carrell (5th Place)220lbs: Elyjah Schultz (3rd Place)285lbs: Jordan Glesener (3rd Place)(*4 time Lynnwood Classic Champion)