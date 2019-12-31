Destinations: Space Needle fireworks show may be in jeopardy
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
|Space Needle from Kerry Park on Queen Anne
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
By Diane Hettrick
Seattle Center always throws a big party for New Year's. Winterfest features an ice rink, and continuous daytime activities. 305 Harrison St, Seattle 98109 (campus map and transportation options)
At 10pm on New Year's Eve they have a big dance party and light show at the International Fountain.
It often rains, but that never stops anyone here.
At midnight a huge pyrotechnic show is planned for the Space Needle. There are parties in the restaurants on the Needle, where people burst into phony hilarity when the camera turns on them.
People on the ground below get cricks in their necks leaning back to see the fireworks - which are pretty impressive on the spot. The fireworks are coordinated with music, except for that one awful year when something misfired and the music was ten minutes ahead - or was it behind? It was cringeworthy.
Sweet Joyce Taylor was one of the newscasters shivering in the cold to cover the event live and she kept trying to think of positive things to say - a lost cause.
When it all goes off well, it can be quite wonderful.
Which brings us to Tuesday night. The Seattle Fire Marshall said that if the wind gusts are 35mph, it's not safe to be blowing things up. Too great a danger of fire.
According to our WeatherWatcher a high wind advisory has been issued. "Southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts to 45mph expected. Winds are expected to be strongest between 9pm and 2am."
The show is only ten minutes long. It's possible that marshall could allow the show.
If it does, and you are there - send us some photos!
0 comments:
Post a Comment