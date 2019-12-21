Book review by Aarene Storms: On the Come Up
Saturday, December 21, 2019
On the Come Up by Angie Thomas
Bri is 16, daughter of a famous (late) rapper, and she thinks she's ready to take the stage, but other stuff keeps getting in the way: her neighborhood, her school and even her family.
Less violent and intense than this author's first hard-hitting book The Hate U Give, but still full of grit and real life.
The characters are diverse without being stereotypes.
There's room for a sequel, but the story clearly stands alone.
Buckets of cussing, some kissing and sexual situations, some off-page drug use, some violence.
Recommended for readers ages 16 to adult.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
