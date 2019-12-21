Book review by Aarene Storms: On the Come Up

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas





The characters are diverse without being stereotypes.





There's room for a sequel, but the story clearly stands alone.









Recommended for readers ages 16 to adult.





The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern



Aarene Storms, youth services librarian

Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS







Buckets of cussing, some kissing and sexual situations, some off-page drug use, some violence.Recommended for readers ages 16 to adult.The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. SilvernAarene Storms, youth services librarianRichmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org

Bri is 16, daughter of a famous (late) rapper, and she thinks she's ready to take the stage, but other stuff keeps getting in the way: her neighborhood, her school and even her family.Less violent and intense than this author's first hard-hitting book, but still full of grit and real life.