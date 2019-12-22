Mini edition arts camp January 31 for grades 1-6

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is pleased to present a Mini Edition Arts Camp this winter!

We have a long-standing tradition of offering camps that are unique in focus with visual arts.





We pride ourselves on not filling time, but offering substance to our campers!

Cost: $90-non-members, $80 members

Registration is open to all students grades 1st-6th. Scholarships are available!



Students will work with a variety of colorful textures and patterns to draw, design and build their own 3-dimensional creature! They will explore hand and machine sewing, weaving, and other fiber construction techniques to create their own imaginative piece. Students will work with a variety of colorful textures and patterns to draw, design and build their own 3-dimensional creature! They will explore hand and machine sewing, weaving, and other fiber construction techniques to create their own imaginative piece.



Teaching Artist: Nataliya Zigelboym is an artist, fashion designer, educator and mother of two young artists.





She has studied Architecture, Fine Arts and Design, and graduated with a MFA in Art and Design in Odessa, Ukraine.





She has worked in the fashion industry for more than 20 years in Eastern Europe and New York City creating lines of women’s and girls’ clothing from concept/sketch/sample to order/production/sell-through.









Register Today!



The Now she focuses on teaching fine art and fiber arts in Seattle, New York City, and California. She teaches in public and private schools, camps and special events.The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.











