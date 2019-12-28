Wrestling: Shorewood placed 3rd in Gator Invite in Federal Way Dec 14

Hunter Tibodeau pinned all three of his opponents

Left: Quincy Laflin took 3rd in 120lb. Center: Yeyha Zennadine was 1st in JV 120lb. Right: Joseph Rivera was 2nd in JV 132lb.













In the 152lb competition, Devin Leach (right) was 2nd and Kody Carpenter (left) was 3rd.













Left: Curt Tanaka took 3rd in the 138lb. Center: Cole Becker was 4th in the 160lb. Right: Rory Swanson was 2nd in the JV 160lb.









It was a solid showing for the Shorewood wrestling team on Saturday, December 14, 2019 as they travelled south to Decatur High School in Federal Way for the Gator Invite.





At 182 pounds freshman Hunter Tibodeau pinned all three of his opponents for his first title.





Taejin Thongdee also won his first tournament title when he took the crown at 285 pounds.





Altogether Shorewood placed 3rd in the team standings.



Shorewood wrestled next on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home against Marysville-Getchell. They won 39-36 in a stress-filled game. ( Shorewood wrestled next on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home against Marysville-Getchell. They won 39-36 in a stress-filled game. ( see article





--Clark Norton









120 Quincy Laflin 3rd

120JV Yeyha Zennadine 1st

132 Aidan Jung 5th

132JV Joseph Rivera 2nd

138 Curt Tanaka 3rd

152 Devin Leach 2nd

152 Kody Carpenter 3rd

160 Cole Becker 4th

160JV Rory Swanson 2nd

182 Hunter Tibodeau 1st

182 Leyton Houck 4th

182 Max Null 5th

220JV Jake Moen 4th

285 Taejin Thongdee 1st

285 Tom Bert 4th













With seventeen wrestlers across JV and Varsity brackets, the Thunderbirds came ready to wrestle.Highlighting the event were a pair of first time champions.