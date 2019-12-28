Wrestling: Shorewood placed 3rd in Gator Invite in Federal Way Dec 14
Saturday, December 28, 2019
|Hunter Tibodeau pinned all three of his opponents
for his first title and Leyton Houck placed
4th - both in the 182lb category
Left: Quincy Laflin took 3rd in 120lb. Center: Yeyha Zennadine was 1st in JV 120lb. Right: Joseph Rivera was 2nd in JV 132lb.
In the 152lb competition, Devin Leach (right) was 2nd and Kody Carpenter (left) was 3rd.
Left: Curt Tanaka took 3rd in the 138lb. Center: Cole Becker was 4th in the 160lb. Right: Rory Swanson was 2nd in the JV 160lb.
It was a solid showing for the Shorewood wrestling team on Saturday, December 14, 2019 as they travelled south to Decatur High School in Federal Way for the Gator Invite.
With seventeen wrestlers across JV and Varsity brackets, the Thunderbirds came ready to wrestle.
Highlighting the event were a pair of first time champions.
At 182 pounds freshman Hunter Tibodeau pinned all three of his opponents for his first title.
Taejin Thongdee also won his first tournament title when he took the crown at 285 pounds.
Altogether Shorewood placed 3rd in the team standings.
Shorewood wrestled next on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home against Marysville-Getchell. They won 39-36 in a stress-filled game. (see article)
--Clark Norton
120 Quincy Laflin 3rd
120JV Yeyha Zennadine 1st
132 Aidan Jung 5th
132JV Joseph Rivera 2nd
138 Curt Tanaka 3rd
152 Devin Leach 2nd
152 Kody Carpenter 3rd
160 Cole Becker 4th
160JV Rory Swanson 2nd
182 Hunter Tibodeau 1st
182 Leyton Houck 4th
182 Max Null 5th
220JV Jake Moen 4th
285 Taejin Thongdee 1st
285 Tom Bert 4th
