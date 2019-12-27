Seattle Musical Theatre: Miracle on 34th Street this weekend
Friday, December 27, 2019
Miracle on 34th Street - December 27 - 28 - 29, 2019
Seattle Musical Theatre
now in Shoreline
This heart-warming musical is pure family entertainment and a perfect activity for the lull between Christmas and New Year's.
Evening shows at 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday December 27, 28 and matinees at 2:00pm on Saturday and Sunday Dec 28. 29.
Based on the beloved 1947 film, this 1963 Broadway hit by Meredith Wilson, creator of “Music Man,” comes to life on stage in this new holiday production.
Could Macy's Santa Claus, who calls himself Kris Kringle, be the real thing? Joy and belief vie with cynicism in this uplifting production, now in its last weekend in Shoreline.
Seattle Musical Theatre is now based in Shoreline, performing in the auditorium at the far north end of the Shoreline Center (by the tennis courts). 18560 1st Ave NE.
TICKETS
