Seattle Musical Theatre: Miracle on 34th Street this weekend

Friday, December 27, 2019


Miracle on 34th Street - December 27 - 28 - 29, 2019
Seattle Musical Theatre
now in Shoreline


This heart-warming musical is pure family entertainment and a perfect activity for the lull between Christmas and New Year's.

Evening shows at 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday December 27, 28 and matinees at 2:00pm on Saturday and Sunday Dec 28. 29.

Based on the beloved 1947 film, this 1963 Broadway hit by Meredith Wilson, creator of “Music Man,” comes to life on stage in this new holiday production.

Could Macy's Santa Claus, who calls himself Kris Kringle, be the real thing? Joy and belief vie with cynicism in this uplifting production, now in its last weekend in Shoreline.

The Seattle Musical Theatre is now based in Shoreline, performing in the auditorium at the far north end of the Shoreline Center (by the tennis courts). 18560 1st Ave NE.

 TICKETS




Posted by DKH at 12:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  