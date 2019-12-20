Jobs: Administrative Assistant at WSDOT
Friday, December 20, 2019
Administrative Assistant 3Closing Date/Time: Mon. 01/06/20 11:59 PM Pacific Time
Job Type: Full Time - Permanent
Location: King County - Shoreline, Washington
WSDOT is seeking an energetic and organized administrative professional to independently perform duties in direct support of senior management. This position will establish and improve procedures and manage the day-to-day administrative functions relating to payroll, travel, accounting, supplies, invoices, vehicles, security, facilities and telecommunications.
This position specifically supports three organization managers and also provides back-up for the Employee Transportation Coordinator.
The closing date for this job posting may be extended in an effort to establish a broader, more competitive candidate pool. However, the first review of applications will be conducted on December 30, 2019.
To view the entire posting and apply, please visit: Administrative Assistant 3 - Shoreline
