Self Care Sunday at the Creativity Loft
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Self Care Sunday, December 29, 2019, at The Creativity Loft, 1539 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155
Join The Creativity Loft for a restorative and rejuvenating experience after the holidays. Register for vision boards, chakra balancing, therapeutic massage, and oracle reading to start your new year inspired and refreshed!
$25 | Vision Boards (10AM to 2PM)
$25 | Chakra Balancing (15 minutes)
$30 | Therapeutic Massage (20 minutes)
$45 | Intuitive Tarot Reading (20 minutes)
The Creativity Loft is a community space for artistic expression and healing.
206-745 - 2281
