Self Care Sunday at the Creativity Loft

Sunday, December 29, 2019




Join The Creativity Loft for a restorative and rejuvenating experience after the holidays. Register for vision boards, chakra balancing, therapeutic massage, and oracle reading to start your new year inspired and refreshed!

$25 | Vision Boards (10AM to 2PM)
$25 | Chakra Balancing (15 minutes)
$30 | Therapeutic Massage (20 minutes)
$45 | Intuitive Tarot Reading (20 minutes)

Book Your Session

The Creativity Loft is a community space for artistic expression and healing.
206-745 - 2281



Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  