What to Expect Before You Go to College - Eastside CHADD Jan 15

Bree Callahan is the featured speaker for the Wednesday, January 15, 2020 meeting of Eastside CHADD (for children and adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).



Bree Callahan currently serves as the ADA/Section 504 Coordinator for the University of Washington, working across all campuses and UW Medicine. A key role of the ADA/Section 504 Coordinator at the UW is to provide: leadership, coordination and oversight of strategic priorities relating to accessibility.Prior to transitioning to this role in October 2018, Bree served as the Director of Disability Resources for Students at the UW. In this role she oversaw an office charged with facilitation of the accommodation process.DRS works annually with 3000+ students with disabilities, 3200+ faculty/academic staff, and 15 academic colleges and professional schools. Overall Bree has seventeen years’ experience in higher education at both two-year and four year institutions within Washington State.She has also served on two WA State Legislative Task Force’s examining barriers in place for students with disabilities transitioning and/or transferring to Washington State higher education institutions.All are welcome to join us for this informative meeting.Eastside CHADD Members : No fee - a membership benefitNon-members: Suggested donation of $7 to help defray the meeting costs and chapter expenses