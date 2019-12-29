What to Expect Before You Go to College - Eastside CHADD Jan 15
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Bree Callahan is the featured speaker for the Wednesday, January 15, 2020 meeting of Eastside CHADD (for children and adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).
6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m at the Boys and Girls Club of Bellevue, 209 100th Ave NE, Bellevue 98004, 2nd Floor
This program is for teens, parents, and school staff.
- Do my accommodations directly transfer from high school to college?
- Do I have to talk to staff about my disability?
- What will be different in college for me as person with a disability?
These are just some of the common questions students and families ask of college Disability Services staff as they explore the transition to college. Join Bree Callahan from the UW to learn more about differences in college as a student with a disability, steps to help prepare for a successful transition, and ask all your questions about getting started in a new school system.
|Bree Callahan UW
Featured speaker
Bree Callahan currently serves as the ADA/Section 504 Coordinator for the University of Washington, working across all campuses and UW Medicine. A key role of the ADA/Section 504 Coordinator at the UW is to provide: leadership, coordination and oversight of strategic priorities relating to accessibility.
Prior to transitioning to this role in October 2018, Bree served as the Director of Disability Resources for Students at the UW. In this role she oversaw an office charged with facilitation of the accommodation process.
DRS works annually with 3000+ students with disabilities, 3200+ faculty/academic staff, and 15 academic colleges and professional schools. Overall Bree has seventeen years’ experience in higher education at both two-year and four year institutions within Washington State.
She has also served on two WA State Legislative Task Force’s examining barriers in place for students with disabilities transitioning and/or transferring to Washington State higher education institutions.
All are welcome to join us for this informative meeting.
Eastside CHADD Members : No fee - a membership benefit
Non-members: Suggested donation of $7 to help defray the meeting costs and chapter expenses
More information on meetings
Eastside CHADD now meets the THIRD WEDNESDAY of the month, September - June (except December)
Support and information for families and individuals living with ADHD. Please join us at our informative presentations that are held at the Boys and Girls Club of Bellevue (2nd floor)
