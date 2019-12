The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff to assist with the 2020 Census count.Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Shoreline Library, 3 - 5pm. 345 NE 175th Ave, Shoreline 98155. Stop by their table to learn more about these job opportunities, requirements and how to apply.