Medicare enrollment periods: Jan. 1 through March 31 - SHIBA can help

Thursday, December 26, 2019

If you need help with Medicare enrollment, call the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program at 1-800-562-6900 and ask for your local SHIBA office.

SHIBA is composed of retired insurance professionals, volunteering through the office of the state Insurance Commissioner, to help Washington citizens with insurance, for free.

General Enrollment Period for Medicare

If you didn’t sign up for Medicare Part A (if you have to buy it) and/or Part B (for which you must pay premiums) during your Initial Enrollment Period, and you don’t qualify for a Special Enrollment Period, you can sign up during the annual General Enrollment Period, Jan. 1 through March 31. Your coverage won’t start until July 1, and you may have to pay a higher Part A and/or Part B premium due to late enrollment.

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period

If you already have a Medicare Advantage plan, your Open Enrollment Period runs Jan. 1 through March 31. It gives you a chance to switch back to Original Medicare or change to a different Medicare Advantage plan, depending on which coverage works better for you.

For more information on both these enrollment periods, read our webpage: 
When can I sign up for Medicare Parts A and B?

If you need help, call our Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program at 1-800-562-6900 and ask for your local SHIBA office.



