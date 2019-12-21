New electronic newsletter for Lake Forest Park in 2020

Once you’ve done that, enter your email address and click on “Sign In.”

From there, choose whether you want to receive notifications by email or text.

If text, you will also need to provide your cell phone number.

Below the sign-in section, select the topics of interest to you.

After you’ve registered, you will receive an automated message from CivicPlus with a link.

Click on the link to activate your subscriptions.



If you have questions or encounter difficulty registering, contact City Hall 206-368-5440









The Communications team for the City of Lake Forest Park reports that in January 2020, the City will begin sending a monthly electronic newsletter!In addition to the newsletter, the team also reviewed and updated the listserv topics available through the City’s website.Information in the eNewsletter will supplement the quarterly print newsletter that is mailed to all Lake Forest Park addresses.Lake Forest Park residents and others interested in the City’s meetings and updates may now sign up for notifications for events and meetings, City Council agendas, the eNewsletter, planning announcements, and emergency alerts as well as the City eNewsletter.