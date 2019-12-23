New art piece on loan in Hillwood Park

Monday, December 23, 2019

Balloons by Will Schlough
on loan in Hillwood Park


David Francis, Shoreline public art coordinator, reports that there is new public art on loan at Hillwood Park, 331 NW 193rd St, in Shoreline.

Will Schlough has installed “Balloons,” a three-part sculpture made of brightly painted concrete and a repurposed fire hydrant. 

The sculpture evokes themes of functionality and whimsy as it plays with expectation and scale. 

Schlough is the same artist behind the Richmond Highlands Gateway Mural at Spiro’s Pizza. (See previous article)

“Balloons” will be on display through 2020. More about the artist here.



Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  