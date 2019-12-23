New art piece on loan in Hillwood Park
Monday, December 23, 2019
|Balloons by Will Schlough
on loan in Hillwood Park
Will Schlough has installed “Balloons,” a three-part sculpture made of brightly painted concrete and a repurposed fire hydrant.
The sculpture evokes themes of functionality and whimsy as it plays with expectation and scale.
Schlough is the same artist behind the Richmond Highlands Gateway Mural at Spiro’s Pizza. (See previous article)
“Balloons” will be on display through 2020. More about the artist here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment