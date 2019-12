New art piece on loan in Hillwood Park

Balloons by Will Schlough

The sculpture evokes themes of functionality and whimsy as it plays with expectation and scale.





David Francis, Shoreline public art coordinator, reports that there is new public art on loan at Hillwood Park, 331 NW 193rd St , in Shoreline.Will Schlough has installed “Balloons,” a three-part sculpture made of brightly painted concrete and a repurposed fire hydrant.