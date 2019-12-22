Jobs: WSDOT Construction Communications Specialist
Sunday, December 22, 2019
Construction Communications Specialist - Communications Consultant 4Closing Date/Time: Thu. 01/09/20 11:59 PM Pacific Time
Location: King County - Shoreline, Washington
WSDOT has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated communications professional who will assist with leading media and public outreach campaigns for all construction projects in the Northwest Region.
This position will create, lead, direct and control extensive media and public outreach campaigns as well as strategically respond to media inquiries with minimal supervision. At times, this position must also carry an on-call phone and serve as an agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis. This position is responsible for responding to frequent reporter inquiries and assisting media outlets with diverse needs in a timely, effective, professional, and creative manner.
This position also prepares WSDOT managers and executives for media interviews and speaking engagements with diverse audience.
The Construction Communications Specialist will play a vital role in WSDOT's successful delivery of the Northwest Region design and construction program, maintaining public confidence and helping the public travel safely.
View the entire posting and apply: Construction Communications Specialist - CC4
