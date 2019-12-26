Seattle Times: Bothell woman now charged with attempted murder of LFP man
Thursday, December 26, 2019
The Seattle Times has a follow up to the story of the Lake Forest Park man who was attacked in his bedroom and stabbed multiple times by his ex-girlfriend (see previous story).
The victim sustained critical injuries but was able to give a statement to police.
Story here
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Lieutenant Diego Zanella at (206) 957-2850 or dzanella@cityoflfp.com or Detective Teschlog at (206) 957-2861 cteschlog@cityoflfp.com while referencing incident number 2019-05815.
Alexis Neatrour-Wade was arrested just after 1am on Dec. 14 in the kitchen of her ex-boyfriend’s house, where police also recovered a blood-covered knife, charging papers say. She remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including a punctured lung, and was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. He told police Neatrour-Wade had made concerning comments about wanting to injure or kill children and had threatened to kill his future romantic partners and children if he broke up with her, charging papers say.
