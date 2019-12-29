Richmond Beach / Edmonds running club Polar Plunge
Sunday, December 29, 2019
|Join the Edmonds crazies by running into Puget Sound
Photo courtesy RB Running Club
- 12pm Café Louvre
- 1pm Plunge: Brackett's Landing, Edmonds
Come out and join us for our first club run of the year!
It's a great excuse to behave yourself on New Year's Eve and start off the New Year with a "fresh start."
This year we will be changing both the start time for those of you who think an 8am on New Year's Day is a little too much and moving the location to Edmonds and joining in with the rest of the Edmonds crazies by running into the Puget Sound at 1pm.
By the way, the Puget Sound will be more than 10 degrees warmer than Green Lake's average for this time of year for those of you whom may worry.
We will meet up at our normal Sunday meeting spot of Café Louvre at 12:00pm, run the waterfront route and end up at Brackett's Landing.
Bring a bag to drop off before the run. There will be a bag drop so that your warm clothes and towel can meet you for the after plunge. Once everyone is nice and dry we will head back up to Café Louvre where we will go over last year's "napkin-o-goals" and make a new one for 2020.
Café Louvre address: 210 5th Ave S, Edmonds WA 98020
Café Louvre address: 210 5th Ave S, Edmonds WA 98020
0 comments:
Post a Comment